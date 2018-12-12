Coach Pat Shumur confirmed Lauletta would remain the Giants' No. 2 quarterback for Sunday's game against the Titans, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

A healthy inactive through the Giants' first 12 games, Lauletta moved ahead of Alex Tanney on the depth chart and dressed as the backup to Eli Manning the past two weeks. With the Week 14 win over the Redskins turning into a lopsided affair by halftime, Lauletta came on in relief and failed to complete any of his five attempts while also tossing an interception. The poor showing didn't inspire much confidence about Lauletta's ability to direct the offense, though the rookie may get some more in-game reps over the final three weeks of the season if the Giants want to get a glimpse of what post-Manning life might look like.