Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Sticking as No. 2 quarterback
Coach Pat Shumur confirmed Lauletta would remain the Giants' No. 2 quarterback for Sunday's game against the Titans, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
A healthy inactive through the Giants' first 12 games, Lauletta moved ahead of Alex Tanney on the depth chart and dressed as the backup to Eli Manning the past two weeks. With the Week 14 win over the Redskins turning into a lopsided affair by halftime, Lauletta came on in relief and failed to complete any of his five attempts while also tossing an interception. The poor showing didn't inspire much confidence about Lauletta's ability to direct the offense, though the rookie may get some more in-game reps over the final three weeks of the season if the Giants want to get a glimpse of what post-Manning life might look like.
More News
-
Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Moves into top backup role•
-
Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Could get late-season look•
-
Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Inactive Week 10•
-
Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Won't be suspended following arrest•
-
Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Receives three charges•
-
Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Gets arrested Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Wentz and your Eagles
Carson Wentz may miss the rest of the season. Heath Cummings looks at what that means for the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...