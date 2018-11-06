Coach Pat Shurmur said Tuesday that Lauletta wouldn't be suspended by the team after the rookie was booked Oct. 30 on charges of eluding police, obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest.

The timing of Lauletta's arrest couldn't have been any worse, as there was some belief the fourth-round pick might have earned his first look as the starting quarterback coming out of the Giants' Week 9 bye. It's unclear how close the Giants might have actually been to making a change under center, but Lauletta's transgression likely gave Shurmur all the reason he needed to stick with veteran Eli Manning for the Week 10 game against the 49ers, an assignment the coach confirmed Tuesday. While Lauletta won't receive a suspension in light of the incident, Shurmur noted that the first-year signal-caller would face "internal consequences" for his actions. Despite Lauletta's poor judgment, the door isn't necessarily closed on him getting an opportunity to play at some point in 2018, as Shurmur wouldn't commit to Manning starting beyond Monday's game and said he informed the veteran over the bye week that he needed to improve his play in order to retain the top job the rest of the season. Manning has posted a mediocre 8:6 TD:INT through the Giants' first eight games and has shown little ability to evade the pass rush while playing behind a shaky offensive line.