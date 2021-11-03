Rudolph caught two of three targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 20-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Rudolph's touchdown was his first of the season, and the veteran has now totaled just 12 catches for 99 yards on the season. As the No. 2 tight end in the Giants' offense, Rudolph continued playing behind starter Evan Engram. The veteran tight end played on 35 percent of the team's offensive snaps compared to Engram's 78 percent snap share. Though Rudolph showed he can still cash in from close, relying on scores from the 31-year-old is not something that will lead to consistent fantasy success. Barring an injury to Engram, Rudolph is best left off fantasy rosters.