Rudolph hasn't signed a contract with the Giants, as the team's medical staff believes his injured foot will require surgery, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The two parties had a verbal agreement on a two-year contract, but the Giants are recalculating after their medical team examined Rudolph, who missed the final four games of 2020 with a foot injury. It's no longer clear he'll sign with the Giants, nor is it clear he'll be available Week 1 if he does. However, Garafolo suggests Rudolph is working with the team to find a solution.