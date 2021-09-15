Rudolph caught two of five targets for eight yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Broncos.

Making his Giants debut, Rudolph was essentially a non-factor in New York's passing game. With fellow tight end Evan Engram (calf) sidelined, Rudolph played on 77 percent of the team's offensive snaps. The 31-year-old will likely struggle to produce for fantasy with any consistency on an offense flush with pass catchers, especially when Engram returns to the field. Rudolph and the Giants' offense have a tall task ahead of them as they head to Washington for a Thursday night matchup.