Rudolph (foot) signed a contract with the Giants on Wednesday, after medical concerns held up the initial agreement, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The initial report doesn't provide details, but there's a good chance Rudolph settled for a lesser contract after the Giants' medical staff suggested he might need surgery for the foot injury that caused him to miss Weeks 14-17 last season. Whatever the case, Rudolph is now officially a Giant, joining Evan Engram and Kaden Smith in the team's TE room.