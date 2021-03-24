Rudolph (foot) said Wednesday that he will undergo surgery "as soon as possible" and expects to be ready for Week 1, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Rudolph's deal with the Giants was held up for a bit due to medical concerns relating to his required procedure, but the contract was officially inked Wednesday, indicating that both sides are on the same page. It doesn't appear that there's any real concern about the veteran tight end missing regular-season action, as the Giants did not adjust the financials of his contract in any way. Rudolph's foot injury forced him to miss Weeks 14-17 with the Vikings last season.