site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-kyler-fackrell-activated-off-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Kyler Fackrell: Activated off IR
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fackrell (lower leg) was activated off injured reserve and will be available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Zack Rosenblatt of the Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Fackrell is slated to make his first appearance since Week 12, reclaiming his starting gig at outside linebacker across from Jabaal Sheard with Carter Coughlin providing depth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read