Fackrell (neck) is active for Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the Cowboys, Dan Salmone of the team's official site reports.

The fifth-year veteran will be out there versus a high-powered Cowboys offense that's averaging 31.5 points per game over the first four weeks of the campaign. Fackrell has been productive after arriving this offseason from the Packers, posting 14 stops (11 solo) and a pair of sacks over his first four games.