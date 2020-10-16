site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-kyler-fackrell-avoids-injury-report | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Kyler Fackrell: Avoids injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fackrell (neck) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Fackrell was limited in practice due to a neck injury all week, but it doesn't look like his availability was ever in serious danger. He'll draw his usual start at linebacker versus Washington.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read