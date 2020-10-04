site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Kyler Fackrell: Back in action Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2020
Fackrell (neck) has returned to Sunday's game against the Rams, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Fackrell was briefly examined after injuring his neck, but he's now managed to return early in the fourth quarter. If Oshane Ximines (shoulder) can't return, Fackrell could see an every-down role on defense.
