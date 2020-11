Fackrell (calf) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

New York will have to proceed without one of its starting outside linebackers for the remainder of the day, an additional loss at the position after Lorenzo Carter (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Oct. 19. Cam Brown will likely be elevated into a prime role for the remainder of the afternoon as a result of Fackrell's departure.