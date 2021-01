Fackrell had 34 tackles (23 solo), four sacks, two defended passes and one interception (which he returned for a touchdown) across 12 games with the Giants in 2020.

Fackrell started nine of 12 appearances in his inaugural season with the Giants, but his defensive role didn't translate into consistent enough fantasy numbers to warrant much IDP consideration. The 29-year-old is set to hit free agency this offseason, and he may have to settle for a depth role at his next landing spot.