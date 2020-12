The Giants designated Fackrell (lower leg) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Fackrell has missed his requisite three games while on IR, so he's eligible to return as early as Sunday's matchup in Baltimore. New York could also opt to take an extended look at Fackrell in practice, while targeting Week 17 versus the Cowboys as a return date. From Weeks 5 to 10, Fackrell handled a starting role in the Giants' linebacker corps.