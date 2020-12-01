The Giants placed Fackrell (lower leg) on injured reserve Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Fackrell suffered a lower-leg injury during this past Sunday's win over Cincinnati and will require at least three weeks of recovery. He's eligible to return in Week 16 against the Ravens. In his first season in New York, Fackrell started eight of 11 games and produced 31 tackles and three sacks. Jabaal Sheard and Cam Brown are candidates to start in Fackrell's place, although Oshane Ximines (shoulder) has been designated to return from IR and could be an option as well.