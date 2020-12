Fackrell (lower leg) is not expected to be activated for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Fackrell has been residing on injured reserve since Dec. 1, but a Wednesday return to practice provided hope for a potential Week 16 appearance. The Packers' 2016 third-round draft choice started each of his seven game outings between Weeks 5 and 12, but Carter Coughlin now stands to garner a third consecutive start at outside linebacker with Fackrell unavailable.