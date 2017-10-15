Giants' Landon Collins: Active Sunday
Collins (ankle) is active for Sunday's contest in Denver.
Collins was held out of practice all week due to an ankle injury suffered last Sunday against the Chargers. The Giants' leading tackler with 37 stops through five games, he tested out his ankle pregame and clearly was given the all-clear to play.
