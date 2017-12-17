Giants' Landon Collins: Aggravates ankle injury Sunday

Collins (ankle) will not return to Sunday's division game against the Cowboys, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Collins was listed as doubtful to play but proved himself enough pregame to earn the green light. The 24-year-old exited earlier in the first half to have his ankle re-taped, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, before ultimately being ruled out. Andrew Adams is his likely replacement at strong safety, but Ryan Murphy could also see some snaps with Collins sidelined.