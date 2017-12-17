Giants' Landon Collins: Aggravates ankle injury Sunday
Collins (ankle) will not return to Sunday's division game against the Cowboys, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Collins was listed as doubtful to play but proved himself enough pregame to earn the green light. The 24-year-old exited earlier in the first half to have his ankle re-taped, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, before ultimately being ruled out. Andrew Adams is his likely replacement at strong safety, but Ryan Murphy could also see some snaps with Collins sidelined.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.