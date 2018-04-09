Giants' Landon Collins: Back to 100 percent
Collins indicated Monday that his surgically-repaired forearm feels "great" and is now back to 100 percent, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Collins missed the final game of the 2017 season due to a broken forearm, but the safety is now back to full health and thus poised to remain a top-notch IDP option. The 2015 second-rounder logged 104 tackles and two picks in 15 games last year and seems a sure bet to top the 100-tackle mark once again in 2018, health permitting. The 24-year-old is in the final year of his rookie deal with the Giants and slated to earn $1.27 million.
