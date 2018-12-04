Giants' Landon Collins: Considering season-ending surgery

Collins (shoulder) is considering season-ending surgery to correct the shoulder injury he sustained during last Sunday's victory over Chicago, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reports.

Collins recently underwent X-rays on his left shoulder and the scans reportedly came back clean. While Collins isn't expected to play in this weekend's game against the Redskins anyway, it seems fantasy owners may need to have a long-term contingency plan in place in case Collins does choose to go under the knife in the near future. The fourth-year pro is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year.