Giants' Landon Collins: Could undergo another surgery

Collins' surgically repaired forearm isn't healing as doctors had hoped and the safety could possibly undergo another surgery in the near future, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.

It appears Collins jumped the gun Monday when he indicated that he's back to full health. However, even if he does undergo another procedure, the recovery time is expected to be about six-to-eight weeks, which would give him plenty of time to return before training camp starts up this summer. In his potential absence, Michael Thomas and Ryan Murphy should get added reps during spring workouts.