Giants' Landon Collins: Day-to-day with injury

Collins (ankle) is considered day-to-day, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Collins suffered a minor injury in Sunday's game against the Chargers and was forced out of the game briefly. It doesn't look to be anything serious, but there should be some clarity on Collins' status when the team's injury report is released later this week.

