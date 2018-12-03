Giants' Landon Collins: Dealing with shoulder injury
Collins had X-rays on his left shoulder Sunday but the results came back negative, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Collins exited Sunday's win over the Bears after sustaining the injury, but was able to return and remain in the game. The 25-year-old had played every defensive snap of the season entering Sunday's game -- and although that streak is now broken -- he appears to have avoided a serious injury.
