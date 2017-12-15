Giants' Landon Collins: Doubtful to face Eagles
Collins (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
With Nat Berhe (hamstring) already ruled out, Andrew Adams likely will get the start at strong safety. It's a major downgrade for the Giants' struggling secondary and a big loss for anyone counting on Collins for a playoff matchup in an IDP league. The third-year safety is the only non-linebacker with triple-digit tackles heading into Week 15.
