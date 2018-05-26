Giants' Landon Collins: Expects to return for minicamp

Collins (forearm) hopes to participate in mandatory minicamp starting June 12, SportsNet New York reports.

Collins has undergone two surgeries since breaking his forearm in late December. The 2015 second-round pick has been a starter since Week 1 of his rookie campaign, accruing three straight seasons with 100-plus tackles. Collins has also broken up 28 passes and posted eight interceptions in that span. Once he's back to full health, the 25-year-old should be a stellar IDP option once again.

