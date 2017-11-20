Giants' Landon Collins: Fills up stat sheet Sunday

Collins recorded 15 total tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win over the Chiefs.

Collins was the clear top IDP among defensive backs last season, but has battled through injuries in 2017 and fallen behind that lofty pace. After the Week 11 performance, however, it appears safe to assume that Collins is at least close to full strength and a decent bet to deliver big down the stretch.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories