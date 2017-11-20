Giants' Landon Collins: Fills up stat sheet Sunday
Collins recorded 15 total tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win over the Chiefs.
Collins was the clear top IDP among defensive backs last season, but has battled through injuries in 2017 and fallen behind that lofty pace. After the Week 11 performance, however, it appears safe to assume that Collins is at least close to full strength and a decent bet to deliver big down the stretch.
More News
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...