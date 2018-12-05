Giants' Landon Collins: Getting season-ending srugery
Collins (shoulder) is scheduled for labrum surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
There was some thought of Collins playing through the injury, but it wouldn't make much sense in a contract season with his team out of the playoff hunt. The 2015 second-round pick doesn't have any sacks or interceptions this season, but he is tied for 11th in the NFL with 96 tackles, placing him just one behind Arizona's Antoine Bethea for the lead among defensive backs. Collins will be one of the top names on the market if the Giants don't re-sign him before free agency opens in March. In the meantime, Michael Thomas figures to take over as the starting strong safety.
