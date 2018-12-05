Giants' Landon Collins: Headed for IR
The Giants have ruled Collins (shoulder) out for their Week 14 game in Washington and are expected to place him on injured reserve, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
New York has yet to make the transaction official and may not after taking a few more days to evaluate Collins' left shoulder injury, but coach Pat Shurmur acknowledged earlier Wednesday that the safety will likely require surgery. In order to preserve his health heading into free agency, Collins isn't expected to play through the injury as the Giants wind down the regular season and will likely undergo the procedure next week. Michael Thomas and Sean Chandler should be in line for increased roles at strong safety over the final quarter of the campaign while Collins is on the shelf.
