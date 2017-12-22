Giants' Landon Collins: Hoping to play
Collins (ankle) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questinoable for Sunday's game in Arizona.
Listed as doubtful last week, Collins tried to play through the injury but didn't make it out of the first half in an eventual 34-29 loss to the Eagles. Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said the safety is pushing to play again, with Friday's return to practice making it a real possibility. If Collins were to end up missing another game, some combination of Andrew Adams and Nat Berhe (hamstring) would fill in at strong safety. Berhe missed last week's game and is listed as questionable for Sunday.
