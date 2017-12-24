Giants' Landon Collins: In uniform Sunday

Collins (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Collins was only able to see action on 18 of the Giants' 67 snaps on defense in Week 15, tallying just one tackle in the process, but he'll tough it out again Sunday after logging a limited practice Friday. When healthy enough to play his full allotment of snaps, Collins has been IDP gold. Overall, the Giants' strong safety has racked up 103 tackles and two picks in 14 games.