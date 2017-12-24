Giants' Landon Collins: In uniform Sunday
Collins (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Collins was only able to see action on 18 of the Giants' 67 snaps on defense in Week 15, tallying just one tackle in the process, but he'll tough it out again Sunday after logging a limited practice Friday. When healthy enough to play his full allotment of snaps, Collins has been IDP gold. Overall, the Giants' strong safety has racked up 103 tackles and two picks in 14 games.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...