Giants' Landon Collins: Leads Giants in tackles again

Collins notched 11 tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 38-35 win over the Buccaneers.

Collins continues to lead the Giants' defense in tackles, and now has 82 under his belt on the season. The fourth-year pro has been one of the few bright spots on New York's defense this season, and is a solid starter in IDP formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories