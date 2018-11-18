Giants' Landon Collins: Leads Giants in tackles again
Collins notched 11 tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 38-35 win over the Buccaneers.
Collins continues to lead the Giants' defense in tackles, and now has 82 under his belt on the season. The fourth-year pro has been one of the few bright spots on New York's defense this season, and is a solid starter in IDP formats.
