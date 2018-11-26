Giants' Landon Collins: Leads team in tackles again

Collins recorded nine tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Eagles.

Collins has led the Giants' defense in tackles in three straight games, and now has 91 tackles on the season. The fourth-year pro played 100 percent of New York's defensive snaps Sunday, as he has done in every game this season, and remains a productive IDP starter.

More News
Our Latest Stories