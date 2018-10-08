Giants' Landon Collins: Leads team in tackles again
Collins posted a team-high eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
The Giants' secondary managed, for the most part, to keep Cam Newton in check, and while the defensive back was not responsible for either of the two interceptions, he did managed to lead the team in tackles for the second straight week. With New York boasting a shaky run defense this season that's giving up 124.4 yards per game, Collins should continue to have plenty of chances to rack up tackles on running backs advancing to the second level.
