Giants' Landon Collins: Leads team in tackles
Collins had eight tackles (seven solo) in Monday's 23-20 loss to the Falcons.
Collins continues to pace the Giants defense with 57 tackles (40 solo) on the season. The Giants have a matchup in Week 8 that has increasingly relied on RB Adrian Peterson over the last couple weeks.
