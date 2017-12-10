Giants' Landon Collins: Leaves with ankle injury

Collins injured his ankle during Sunday's game against the Cowboys and is questionable to return, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Collins has seven tackles (six solo) before leaving Sunday's game in the fourth quarter. The third-year pro has been lights out this season, compiling 95 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions through 12 games. If this injury is deemed serious, Collins could miss the first game of his career. For the time being, expect Nat Berhe and Andrew Adams to rotate in.