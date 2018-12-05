Giants' Landon Collins: Likely needs surgery

Coach Pat Shurmur acknowledged Wednesday that Collins will "most likely" require surgery to address his left shoulder injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Shurmur noted that an official decision on surgery won't be made for a couple of days, as there's a chance Collins could continue to play through the shoulder issue at some point over the Giants' final four games. It seems more likely than not that Collins will err on the side of caution and go under the knife with free agency -- and a lucrative payday -- looming in March. If Collins is in fact shut down for the rest of 2018, Michael Thomas and Sean Chandler would receive increase snaps alongside the Giants' other starting safety, Curtis Riley.