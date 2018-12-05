Giants' Landon Collins: Likely needs surgery
Coach Pat Shurmur acknowledged Wednesday that Collins will "most likely" require surgery to address his left shoulder injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Shurmur noted that an official decision on surgery won't be made for a couple of days, as there's a chance Collins could continue to play through the shoulder issue at some point over the Giants' final four games. It seems more likely than not that Collins will err on the side of caution and go under the knife with free agency -- and a lucrative payday -- looming in March. If Collins is in fact shut down for the rest of 2018, Michael Thomas and Sean Chandler would receive increase snaps alongside the Giants' other starting safety, Curtis Riley.
More News
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Considering season-ending surgery•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Expected to miss Week 14 game•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Leads team in tackles again•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Leads Giants in tackles again•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Leads team in tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Get a sneak peek at Dave Richard's Week 14 preview before waivers run.
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 13 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...