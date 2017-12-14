Giants' Landon Collins: Limited Thursday
Collins (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
After the session, head coach Steve Spagnuolo noted Collins took part in individual drills, which was a step up from Wednesday's lack of activity. Despite that DNP, Collins spoke about his health afterward. "It's sore, but other than that, I'm going to be able to play on Sunday," Collins told Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site. Collins has never missed a game in nearly three seasons as a pro, so the progress made so far this week has him trending in a positive direction.
