Giants' Landon Collins: Looking unlikely for Week 15
Collins (ankle) won't participate in practice Wednesday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
The Giants haven't issued an official comment on Collins' outlook for the final three regular-season contests, but given the 2-11 team's place in the standings and the fact that the safety was sporting a walking boot coming out of Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, Schwartz suggests it's "highly unlikely" that Collins will play Week 15 against the Eagles. That would come as a major blow to Collins' owners in IDP settings, who have benefited from the second-year player's massive numbers (46 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery) over the Giants' last four contests.
