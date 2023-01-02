Collins made four tackles (one solo) and returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown in the Giants' Week 17 win over Indianapolis.

New York led 14-3 in the second quarter when Collins picked off Nick Foles and darted 52 yards down the sideline for his second career touchdown. The veteran's previous pick-six came in his second year as a pro, back in 2016 during his first stint with the Giants. Though his role isn't as large now as it was back then, Collins has shown that he still has some gas left in the tank, totaling eight tackles -- including one sack -- and Sunday's big INT-TD over the past two weeks.