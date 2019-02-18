Giants' Landon Collins: May get tagged
Collins (shoulder) is a strong candidate for the franchise tag, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports.
Collins had surgery Dec. 11 to repair a torn labrum, missing the final four weeks of the regular season and then sitting out the Pro Bowl. He did mention in late December that he'd be fine with playing under the franchise tag, which is expected to cost approximately $11 million for safeties. The 25-year-old has started his career with four straight seasons averaging at least 6.9 tackles per game, but he didn't do much else on the stat sheet in 2018. He did have 125 tackles, five INTS and four sacks during his breakout 2016 campaign, finishing third in DPOY voting behind Khalil Mack and Von Miller. The Giants presumably will discuss a long-term deal with Collins, but it won't come as any surprise if they're hesitant to pay top dollar for a safety without first-rate coverage skills.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII