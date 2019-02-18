Giants' Landon Collins: May get tagged

Collins (shoulder) is a strong candidate for the franchise tag, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports.

Collins had surgery Dec. 11 to repair a torn labrum, missing the final four weeks of the regular season and then sitting out the Pro Bowl. He did mention in late December that he'd be fine with playing under the franchise tag, which is expected to cost approximately $11 million for safeties. The 25-year-old has started his career with four straight seasons averaging at least 6.9 tackles per game, but he didn't do much else on the stat sheet in 2018. He did have 125 tackles, five INTS and four sacks during his breakout 2016 campaign, finishing third in DPOY voting behind Khalil Mack and Von Miller. The Giants presumably will discuss a long-term deal with Collins, but it won't come as any surprise if they're hesitant to pay top dollar for a safety without first-rate coverage skills.