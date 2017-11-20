Giants' Landon Collins: Monster game

Collins had an absolutely monster game with 10 solo tackles, four assists, a defensed pass and an interception against the Chiefs Sunday.

Collins was last year's top IDP among defensive backs, but had battled through injuries and fallen behind that lofty pace. After Week 11, we have to assume he's completely healthy and a decent bet to deliver big down the stretch.

