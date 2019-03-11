Giants' Landon Collins: Moves to division rival
Collins has inked a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Collins' market-setting contract will reportedly include $45 million guaranteed, to be paid out over the first three years of his new deal. The 25-year-old safety is coming off a 2018 season in which he logged 96 tackles in 12 games for the Giants. As long as Collins stays healthy, the 2015 second-rounder should remain a quality IDP in his new locale.
