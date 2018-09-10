Giants' Landon Collins: Moving around

While the Giants aren't moving Collins out of strong safety, he spent a good portion of the game against the Jaguars playing in the box as free safety Curtis Riley patrolled center field in a one-high look, the Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Collins will be used all over the field and should be one of the top defensive back IDPs if he stays healthy this year.

