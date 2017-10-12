Play

Giants' Landon Collins: Not practicing Thursday

Collins (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Collins was considered day-to-day after he suffered a minor ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Chargers, but his absence Thursday leaves his status for Sunday's game against in doubt. It's possible the Giants are just remaining cautious with the safety, but he remains day-to-day until the team provides another update.

