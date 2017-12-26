Giants' Landon Collins: Opts for surgery
Collins (forearm), who was placed on injured reserve Monday, underwent surgery earlier in the day, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
It was fully expected that Collins would be placed on IR after fracturing his right forearm in Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Cardinals, but it wasn't known whether or not he would opt for surgery to address the injury. The procedure likely lengthens Collins' recovery timetable and could impact his availability for Organized Team Activities, but he should be fully healthy for the start of training camp next summer. Andrew Adams is expected to start at safety in Collins' place in the season finale against the Redskins.
