Giants' Landon Collins: Out for rest of Sunday's game
Collins suffered a forearm injury during Sunday's game against Arizona and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Collins' injury appears to be severe enough to keep him out of Sunday's game, but it remains to be seen whether he'll play in Week 17. For now, Nat Berhe figures to slide into the open starting safety spot.
