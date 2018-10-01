Giants' Landon Collins: Paces team in tackles Sunday
Collins racked up a team-high 14 tackles (nine solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Collins and the rest of the Giants secondary did an effective job against New Orleans' high-octane passing offense, limiting Drew Brees to 217 yards and no touchdowns on 18-of-32 completions. The Saints were more effective in the run game however, rushing 32 times for 170 yards and three Alvin Kamara touchdowns, leading to high tackle numbers for Collins. The Giants draw a matchup against the Panthers in Week 5.
