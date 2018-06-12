Giants' Landon Collins: Participates fully in team drills

Collins (forearm) sported a regular jersey during team drills at minicamp Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic New York reports.

Collins shed his non-contact jersey during portions of OTAs but put it back on when the team took to team drills. He appears to be full-go for the start of mandatory minicamp and should resume his duties as a starting safety entering his contract year in 2018.

