Giants' Landon Collins: Participates in limited fashion Tuesday

Collins (forearm) no-contact jersey and worked into individual drills during OTAs on Tuesday, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com reports.

Collins also worked into "seven on seven" drills, which makes coach Pat Shurmur "hopeful" about his return for training camp in mid-July, adds Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York. Despite the Giants' woes in 2017, Collins shined through by posting his third straight 100-tackle season as the team's strong safety.

