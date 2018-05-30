Giants' Landon Collins: Participates in limited fashion Tuesday
Collins (forearm) no-contact jersey and worked into individual drills during OTAs on Tuesday, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com reports.
Collins also worked into "seven on seven" drills, which makes coach Pat Shurmur "hopeful" about his return for training camp in mid-July, adds Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York. Despite the Giants' woes in 2017, Collins shined through by posting his third straight 100-tackle season as the team's strong safety.
More News
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Expects to return for minicamp•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Undergoes second forearm surgery•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Slated for second surgery•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Could undergo another surgery•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Back to 100 percent•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Opts for surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Elite RB picks
CBS Sports Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg identifies the 12 elite running backs for 2018
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Powell
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Mailbag: Talking dynasty trades
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also reviews...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Philip Rivers and Mark Ingram...
-
Hunter Henry lost for season
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Chargers offense and the tight end landscape following the news...
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...