Giants' Landon Collins: Placed on IR

The Giants placed Collins (forearm) on injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.

Collins' move to IR was merely a formality after he fractured his right forearm in Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Cardinals. With Collins unavailable for the season finale against the Redskins, the Giants elected to fill his spot on the 53-man roster with linebacker Derrick Mathews, who was promoted from the practice squad. Collins finishes his third NFL season with 104 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries across 15 contests.